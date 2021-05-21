Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship Youth Baseball have canceled all remaining games at Lewis Park after parents reported hearing shots at a nearby apartment complex.

NOTE: Frenship Youth Baseball is not affiliated with Frenship ISD.

Parents on social media say this is the third time this season gunshots have been heard across the street from the Jack Lewis Park baseball fields in the 5400 block of Avenue J.

One person was injured following a shooting that disrupted a game on May 1.

PREVIOUS STORY: Baseball game disrupted by Friday night shooting, 1 injured

Frenship Youth Baseball says they will be rescheduling all remaining games.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.