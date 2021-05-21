Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments

Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment(Kassidy Thomas)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship Youth Baseball have canceled all remaining games at Lewis Park after parents reported hearing shots at a nearby apartment complex.

NOTE: Frenship Youth Baseball is not affiliated with Frenship ISD.

Parents on social media say this is the third time this season gunshots have been heard across the street from the Jack Lewis Park baseball fields in the 5400 block of Avenue J.

One person was injured following a shooting that disrupted a game on May 1.

PREVIOUS STORY: Baseball game disrupted by Friday night shooting, 1 injured

Frenship Youth Baseball says they will be rescheduling all remaining games.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino, Blanca Ysenia Salas
Bailey Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and family members charged with possession of drugs while crossing border
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Chance Copeland found guilty of 2019 murder of Cassie Oden

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, May 21
Warm temperatures, rain chances increase slightly over the weekend
CBD business owners are worried that a proposed ban on delta-8 would not only shutter their...
CBD shop owners say proposed delta-8 ban could put them out of business
Jesus Alberto Robles, 36
Roswell man sentenced to 20 years after being found guilty of 2019 murder of his girlfriend