Chance Copeland found guilty of 2019 murder of Cassie Oden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five days after the murder trial started for Chance Lee Copeland, a jury took 20 minutes to find him guilty of killing 37-year-old Cassie Oden on June 3, 2019. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for next week.

He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

During opening statements, the Assistant District Attorney Cassie Nesbitt started by saying Copeland fired six shots at a car Cassie Oden was driving while she was trying to get away from him.

“You are not going to like some of the things some of the witnesses are involved with. They were involved in drug transactions but that doesn’t give this defendant the right to commit a murder,” she stated.

Nesbitt said Cassie was shot in the back of her head and was killed instantly.

There were other people in the car at the time. “The people freak out because he still waving the gun around. They are having a difficult time moving Cassie’s body out of the driver seat and finally had to sit on her body to drive away,” Nesbit said.

She then said Chance made “his buddies hold the gun,” then wipes his prints off of it and tells them “now we are all in this together”. The murder weapon was never recovered.

“Whether or not you like what they were involved in she didn’t deserve a death sentence,” she said.

When Defense Attorney Charles Chambers gave his opening statement, he started with, “How do you tell when a meth-head is lying? Their lips are moving.”

He continued with, “The state told you about immunity. That’s what these people have, they have a way to get out of trouble to come in here and testify. You can decide the credibility of the witnesses. Several statements say someone else was the shooter. Oden was intoxicated on meth at the time of her death. One witness said that the shooter was black. There is evidence that there are two different shell casings at the scene but no ballistics were done. Chance had been in a serious crash three days prior and was discharged from the hospital with a walker. He had the walker when he was arrested but the video doesn’t show anyone at the scene with a walker. There is enough evidence to show that Chance Copeland is not guilty.”

Police reported Oden was killed after being shot in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 11:55 p.m.

According to the arrest warrant for Copeland, Oden was in the parking lot of the LOL’s Gameroom in a Jeep with 24-year-old Preston Beadman, another female and another male when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them.

A statement from a witness says a female got out of the Jeep and into the Cadillac. Copeland pointed a gun at her and asked about “the dope.” The girl said she thought she was there to get some money, but Copeland told her to call someone else. She got out of the Cadillac to get her phone from the Jeep, and he told everyone to get out of the Cadillac.

The surveillance video from the game room shows the white Cadillac pull up beside the red Jeep. A female got out of the Jeep briefly and gets back inside when a black male walked to the passenger side of the Jeep. A white male, suspected of being Copeland, walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle. The Jeep began to leave and the white male pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting at the Jeep as it moves away from him. The Jeep “lightly hit” one of the male subjects as it pulls away.

The warrant says the two men who were in the Jeep ran from the scene.

The female drove to a residence and reported Oden had been shot, was bleeding and unresponsive. The warrant says she was pronounced dead in the vehicle.

Beadman was also shot, but taken to a hospital via private vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

Detectives with LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were able to eye Copeland as the suspect in Oden’s death and arrested him around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Stonehallow Apartments in the 1500 block of East Cornell Street.

Copeland’s bond has been set at $750,000. He is currently jailed in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

In a separate case, Chance Copeland has been charged with beating and stabbing a kidnapping victim. On Feb. 6, 2018. the victim was found at a 7-11 at 34th and Memphis. He told police he ran for his life to the convenience store from his home in the 3400 block of Nashville.

The victim told police he was punched multiple times, hit with a lamp and stabbed in the foot with a knife. The officer noted the victim had severe trauma to his face and head. He told police Copeland made him take off his boot and he threw the knife into the victim’s foot. The officer’s notes said the knife appeared to have gone all the way through his foot.

He was arrested on Feb. 23, 2018 and was released on March 22 after posting a $10,000 bond. The case for the aggravated kidnapping is ongoing.

