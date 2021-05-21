Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

There is calm along the Gaza strip this morning.

A truce between Israel and Palestine has been made in the Middle East.

Now, work is being done to clean up the devastation. The 11-day conflict lead to more than 230 deaths in Palestine and 12 in Israel.

President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

The bill improves tracking and reporting hate crimes against Asian-Americans, which increased during the pandemic.

The president said failure to confront racism eats away at the foundation of America.

President Biden will host a summit today with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

The two will discuss North Korea, China and regional security.

Climate change and COVID vaccine distribution are also on the agenda.

The Lubbock City Council is discussing plans to widen 114th Street between Slide and Quaker.

The plan would widen the road to five lanes.

The council is considering a street bond to pay for the project.

A federal judge sentenced former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employee Paige Johnston to 27 months in prison.

The former Floydada office manager pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

