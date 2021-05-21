Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Truce ends Gaza strip conflict, funds eyed to widen 114th Street, another RDAG employee sentenced
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Daybreak Today,

There is calm along the Gaza strip this morning.

President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

President Biden will host a summit today with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

  • The two will discuss North Korea, China and regional security.
  • Climate change and COVID vaccine distribution are also on the agenda.

The Lubbock City Council is discussing plans to widen 114th Street between Slide and Quaker.

A federal judge sentenced former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employee Paige Johnston to 27 months in prison.

