Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Thursday.

Softball Regional Semifinals

Justin NW 8, Monterey 7 (8 innings) (Justin NW leads series 1-0)

Iowa Park 12, Seminole 0 (Iowa Park leads 1 game to none)

Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

Amarillo 9, Lubbock Cooper 5 (Amarillo leads series 1-0)

Shallowater 8, Denver City 6 (Shallowater leads series 1 game to none)

Littlefield 4, Tornillo 1 (Littlefield leads series 1 game to none)

Tornillo 10, Littlefield 1 (series tied at 1-1)

