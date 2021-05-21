Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Kansas shocks No. 5 Red Raiders

Scoring seven late runs, the Kansas Jayhawks knocked off No. 5 Texas Tech 7-4 on the series...
Scoring seven late runs, the Kansas Jayhawks knocked off No. 5 Texas Tech 7-4 on the series opener in Lubbock Thursday night.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scoring seven late runs, the Kansas Jayhawks knocked off No. 5 Texas Tech 7-4 on the series opener in Lubbock Thursday night.

The Red Raiders jumped on Kansas early scoring three runs in the first inning.

The Jayhawks rallied to score five in the 7th to take the lead.

Jace Jung hit a solo home run in the 8th cut the deficit to 5-4.

However in the top of the 9th, the Jayhawks plated two more runs with two outs to go up 7-4.

The two teams meet again Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
Lubbock police are investigating a burglary at the Science Spectrum early Saturday morning.
Police investigating burglaries at Science Spectrum after suspects spotted on roof
Candy Veleta is a 14-year-old female, 5ft 7in, approximately 170 pounds, with red hair and...
Levelland police locate 14-year-old runaway with heart condition
He survived COVID-19, a triple bypass and 40 years of caring for women, but today was a really...
Lubbock doctor Michael Owen retires after 40 years caring for women
Source: KCBD Video
City of Lubbock considering bond to expand 114th Street

Latest News

Texas Tech Athletics unveiled plans Thursday for a new $12.5 million baseball team facility at...
Texas Tech announces plans for new baseball team facility
Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns...
TTU guard Mac McClung to remain in NBA draft
In game three of Texas Tech’s baseball series on the road at Oklahoma, the Red Raiders...
Texas Tech run rules Oklahoma 13-2 in game 3 of series
Texas Tech baseball bounced back in game two of their series against Oklahoma, winning 15-2.
Texas Tech baseball bounces back in game 2 vs. Oklahoma