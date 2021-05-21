Kansas shocks No. 5 Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scoring seven late runs, the Kansas Jayhawks knocked off No. 5 Texas Tech 7-4 on the series opener in Lubbock Thursday night.

The Red Raiders jumped on Kansas early scoring three runs in the first inning.

The Jayhawks rallied to score five in the 7th to take the lead.

Jace Jung hit a solo home run in the 8th cut the deficit to 5-4.

However in the top of the 9th, the Jayhawks plated two more runs with two outs to go up 7-4.

The two teams meet again Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Rip Griffin Park.

