KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brenda

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet George, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old Labrador mix who has been at the shelter about three weeks.

Brenda gets along with others dogs, but she is still a puppy and likes to play. Brenda is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Friday, May 21, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet George.

