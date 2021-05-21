KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brenda

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet George, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old Labrador mix who has been at the shelter about three weeks.

Brenda gets along with others dogs, but she is still a puppy and likes to play. Brenda is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Friday, May 21, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

