Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
**From Lubbock Police Department**

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in an attempted kidnapping.

Lubbock Police were dispatched on May 4th, just before 10:00 p.m., for a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl.

Upon further investigation, investigators with LPD’s Special Victims Unit were able to determine the victim was jogging in the 5000 block of Interstate-27 when the suspect approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold.

After a physical altercation, the victim was able to fight the suspect off and flee the scene on foot. Investigators believe the suspect also fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes and is between 30-40 years of age. He is between 5′08-5′11, with a scruffy beard and acne scarring on his face.

He was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts and a black t-shirt.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 806-775-2788.

