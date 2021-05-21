Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

New York AG has 2 lawyers working with DA on Trump probe

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general said Friday that she’s assigned two lawyers to work with the Manhattan district’s attorney’s office on a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

Attorney General Letitia James said her office is working alongside and cooperating with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on the criminal probe. Vance’s office has been investigating Trump for about two years.

James, a Democrat, said her office is also continuing its ongoing civil investigation into the the Republican ex-president and his company, the Trump Organization.

“Two of our assistant attorney generals have been cross designated as district attorneys,” James said at a news conference on an unrelated topic.

It was James’ first appearance before the news media since her office announced Tuesday night that its Trump investigation had evolved into a criminal matter. She did not say what prompted her office to expand its investigation into a criminal probe.

Trump issued a statement Wednesday complaining that he’s being “unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system.” He contends the probes are part of a Democratic plot to silence his voters and block him from running for president again.

Duncan Levin, a lawyer for a witness who’s cooperating with both investigations, said they’ve been talking to prosecutors from the attorney general’s criminal division since March.

Levin represents Jen Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg.

Jen Weisselberg has given New York investigators reams of tax records and other documents as they look into whether some Trump employees were given off-the-books compensation, such as apartments or school tuition.

Allen Weisselberg was subpoenaed in James’ civil investigation and testified twice last year.

Vance’s office has been investigating whether Trump, his company or people connected to them committed crimes relating to matters including hush-money payments for women who say they slept with Trump, property valuations and employee compensation.

James’ civil investigation has centered on some of the same issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino, Blanca Ysenia Salas
Bailey Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and family members charged with possession of drugs while crossing border
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Chance Copeland found guilty of 2019 murder of Cassie Oden

Latest News

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry,...
Epstein guards to skirt jail time in deal with prosecutors
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments