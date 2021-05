LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After losing the series opener, the 5th ranked Red Raiders took their Friday frustrations out on Kansas, winning 13-4 at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders earned a record-tying 17 walks from Jayhawk pitchers.

Jace Jung hit his 20th home run of the season.

The rubber match is noon Saturday.

