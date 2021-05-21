Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Roswell man sentenced to 20 years after being found guilty of 2019 murder of his girlfriend

Jesus Alberto Robles, 36
Jesus Alberto Robles, 36(Las Cruces Police Department)
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**From Roswell Police Department**

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) - A Roswell man on Friday (May 21) was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty last month of the October 2019 murder of his girlfriend. The sentence handed down in District Court for Jesus Alberto Robles, 36, was 15 years for second-degree murder plus a one-year enhancement for using a firearm in the crime and another four years for being a habitual offender.

Robles fatally shot Griselda Rascon, 33, at a residence in the 800 block of Deborah Drive in north Roswell Oct. 4, 2019. RPD’s investigation identified Robles as the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained. Five days after the shooting, he was arrested in Las Cruces.

Contributing to Robles’ status as a habitual offender was a 2004 homicide in which he was convicted in 2005 of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, and two counts of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in that case.

Robles currently faces a charge of aggravated battery on a peace officer for stabbing a jail officer in recent weeks while awaiting sentencing in the murder of Rascon.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino, Blanca Ysenia Salas
Bailey Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and family members charged with possession of drugs while crossing border
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
30-year-old Chance Copeland (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Chance Copeland found guilty of 2019 murder of Cassie Oden

Latest News

Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, May 21
Warm temperatures, rain chances increase slightly over the weekend
CBD business owners are worried that a proposed ban on delta-8 would not only shutter their...
CBD shop owners say proposed delta-8 ban could put them out of business