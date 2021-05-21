Roswell man sentenced to 20 years after being found guilty of 2019 murder of his girlfriend

**From Roswell Police Department**

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) - A Roswell man on Friday (May 21) was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty last month of the October 2019 murder of his girlfriend. The sentence handed down in District Court for Jesus Alberto Robles, 36, was 15 years for second-degree murder plus a one-year enhancement for using a firearm in the crime and another four years for being a habitual offender.

Robles fatally shot Griselda Rascon, 33, at a residence in the 800 block of Deborah Drive in north Roswell Oct. 4, 2019. RPD’s investigation identified Robles as the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained. Five days after the shooting, he was arrested in Las Cruces.

Contributing to Robles’ status as a habitual offender was a 2004 homicide in which he was convicted in 2005 of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, and two counts of aggravated battery. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in that case.

Robles currently faces a charge of aggravated battery on a peace officer for stabbing a jail officer in recent weeks while awaiting sentencing in the murder of Rascon.

