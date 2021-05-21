Local Listings
Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population.

Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older.

All the cases involved patients, who were at least two weeks past their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Still, the CDC says, breakthrough cases are rare.

In the United States, 125 million people have been fully vaccinated. That means breakthrough cases occur in fewer than one in 64,000 vaccinated people.

However, the CDC acknowledges that the number of breakthrough illnesses is likely under-reported.

