Update to our weekend storm outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunshine and gusty winds will help push temperatures to near average this afternoon. Plus, storm chances increase heading into the weekend, but not as much as originally expected.

Temperatures today will peak from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees across the KCBD viewing area. It will continue to be somewhat windy, sustained about 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

Isolated storms are possible near the state line this evening. Some may generate strong wind gusts as they die down after sunset. I do not expect storms to make it as far east as the I27-H87 corridor, which includes Lubbock and Plainview.

Light rain or drizzle may fall from an overcast sky late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Due to the limited activity, for most of the area the chance of a storm or rain will remain low. The greatest chance of storms, with a slight risk of severe weather, will be over the western viewing area.

While still somewhat spotty in coverage, storm activity will increase Sunday into Monday. Some of the storms may become severe.

Through mid-week, low temperatures will continue at levels we have seen much of this week. For Lubbock, near 60 degrees, plus or minus a few. High temperatures will vary a bit, but not much. For Lubbock, from the upper 70s to upper 80s, give or take.

24-7 Updates

Drought Monitor

Recent rains have had a slight positive impact on drought conditions in and around the KCBD viewing area. However, not all the rain that fell is reflected in the current drought monitor. See why and the Drought Monitor in the video I posted on Facebook post at Steve Divine KCBD .

Lubbock Climatology

83° was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday. That’s three degrees below the average for the date. The May 20 record high is 102° (set in 2006).

60° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s May 21 average low is 59° and the high 86°. The record low for the date is 39° (set in 1967) and the record high 101° (set in 1996 and tied in 1989).

0.00″ of precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for May so far is 1.93″. That’s 0.34″ above average through May 20. The year-to-date total is 5.68″, which is 0.36″ avbove average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:46 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:42 AM CDT.

