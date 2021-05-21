Vigil honors veterans who have died by suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dozens of veterans gathered to remember service men and women who bore and continue to bear the invisible scars of war.

For many United States veterans, the battle does not end with war. Every day, statistics show, 20 veterans die from suicide.

Members of the public and veterans gathered Thursday night at the Veteran’s War Memorial in Lubbock to honor them. KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Andrew Wood was at the ceremony and has the report above.

