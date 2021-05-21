Warm temperatures, rain chances increase slightly over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week has ended with a windy and warm day and few afternoon clouds.

Some minor changes ahead, mainly in temperatures and rain chances.

The afternoon highs on Sunday and Monday will range from 78-82 in Lubbock and winds not as gusty tomorrow as they have been today.

Rain chances increase, but only slightly over the weekend. Most showers and storms will be in eastern New Mexico and in the west to northwest South Plains.

While isolated severe storms are likely in eastern New Mexico the chances are slim for much storm activity over the region.

Storms may have more coverage in the western counties on Sunday, however, most of the storms will be in New Mexico and track east with a chance of edging into the western communities.

