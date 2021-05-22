Local Listings
Little League coach leads team to victory while battling cancer

Jesus Martinez, the little league coach for the farm division team Texas Rangers, led his team to victory on Saturday, as he's nearing the end of a milestone in his battle with cancer.(Photo submitted by Angelica Donez)
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jesus Martinez, the little league coach for the farm division team Texas Rangers, led his team to victory on Saturday, as he’s nearing the end of a milestone in his battle with cancer.

Martinez was diagnosed with head and neck cancer at 43 years old, after going in to get his tonsils taken out. He found out he had to start chemo and radiation treatment on April 12, in the middle of the season. He’s been working with his team, fighting the side effects for seven weeks. He’ll receive his last dose of chemo and radiation on May 26, ringing the bell to mark the milestone.

The Rangers played their final game of the season on Saturday, winning first place farm division Lubbock Northwest Little League.

Martinez is a husband and proud father to five boys. One in college at the Universal Technical Institute, another a senior who will be graduating from Coronado and attending Texas Tech in the fall

With his son Xavier (Senior) by his side, he took on the role of coaching his 10-year-old son Jakob’s farm league baseball team, the Texas Rangers.

Congrats to the Texas Rangers on their victory as they head to city tournaments, and congrats to Coach Martinez, as he celebrates this milestone in his fight against cancer.

Thanks to Angelica Donez and her son Josiah for sharing his story with us.

