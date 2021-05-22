Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of 4th Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday, May 21st for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located 54-year-old Anna Huddleston with serious injuries. Huddleston was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Huddleston, along with another pedestrian, was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.

