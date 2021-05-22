Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle Friday night

Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
By Harrison Roberts
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of 4th Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday, May 21st for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located 54-year-old Anna Huddleston with serious injuries. Huddleston was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Huddleston, along with another pedestrian, was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino, Blanca Ysenia Salas
Bailey Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and family members charged with possession of drugs while crossing border
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments
CBD business owners are worried that a proposed ban on delta-8 would not only shutter their...
CBD shop owners say proposed delta-8 ban could put them out of business
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

Jesus Martinez, the little league coach for the farm division team Texas Rangers, led his team...
Little League coach leads team to victory while battling cancer
Goodwill Northwest Texas
Goodwill: “We want your junk”
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old