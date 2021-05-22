Local Listings
Showers, storms possible overnight into Sunday

By John Robison
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warm, windy and humid day over the region and that will be the forecast for Sunday.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible overnight with a slight chance of isolated severe storms. The concerns will be strong winds over 60 mph, heavy rain and a slim chance of hail near one inch.

Sunday will be much like Saturday with storms chances increasing Sunday afternoon and late Sunday night. Some isolated storms could produce hail or one inch or larger and winds over 60 mph. In addition, with all of the moisture over the area rainfall amounts could be heavy enough to produce flash flooding in low lying areas and intersections.

Storms continue on Monday and most of next week. Storms will develop in New Mexico and the western South Plains and move across the area with possible severe storms with hail and high winds.

Daytime highs will remain around 80s until mid-week. By then the pattern changes some and highs will move to the upper 80s with a chance of isolated storms.

