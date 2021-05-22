Texas Tech takes series over Kansas with 5-0 shutout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech secured the series win over Kansas with a 5-0 shutout Saturday afternoon.

The Red Raiders scored one run in the bottom of the second inning, then three in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by Nate Rombach. Tech tacked on one more run late in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Texas Tech was held to just eight hits in the game, while giving up three to the Jayhawks. The Red Raiders left six batters on base, compared to just two for Kansas. Tech recorded six strike outs but struck out eight times at the plate.

Texas Tech will now wait to see who their opponent will be in the Big 12 tournament next week. The tournament begins May 26 and goes through May 30 in Oklahoma City at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.