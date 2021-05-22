Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech takes series over Kansas with 5-0 shutout

Texas Tech secured the series win over Kansas with a 5-0 shutout Saturday afternoon.
Texas Tech secured the series win over Kansas with a 5-0 shutout Saturday afternoon.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech secured the series win over Kansas with a 5-0 shutout Saturday afternoon.

The Red Raiders scored one run in the bottom of the second inning, then three in the bottom of the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by Nate Rombach. Tech tacked on one more run late in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Texas Tech was held to just eight hits in the game, while giving up three to the Jayhawks. The Red Raiders left six batters on base, compared to just two for Kansas. Tech recorded six strike outs but struck out eight times at the plate.

Texas Tech will now wait to see who their opponent will be in the Big 12 tournament next week. The tournament begins May 26 and goes through May 30 in Oklahoma City at the Bricktown Ballpark.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Torres, Marina Daniel Trevino, Blanca Ysenia Salas
Bailey Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and family members charged with possession of drugs while crossing border
Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle Friday night
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartment
Baseball games at Lewis Park canceled after more shots fired at nearby apartments
CBD business owners are worried that a proposed ban on delta-8 would not only shutter their...
CBD shop owners say proposed delta-8 ban could put them out of business
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police seeking information in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

After losing the series opener, the 5th ranked Red Raiders took their Friday frustrations out...
No. 5 Red Raiders rout Kansas
Scoring seven late runs, the Kansas Jayhawks knocked off No. 5 Texas Tech 7-4 on the series...
Kansas shocks No. 5 Red Raiders
Texas Tech Athletics unveiled plans Thursday for a new $12.5 million baseball team facility at...
Texas Tech announces plans for new baseball team facility
Mac McClung hit a basket with 2.2 seconds left to lift Tech over the 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns...
TTU guard Mac McClung to remain in NBA draft