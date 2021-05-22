Local Listings
Weekend bringing chance of storms to portions of the South Plains

By John Robison
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend will bring a chance of showers and storms for portions of the South Plains. Storms will develop in New Mexico and move into the west and northwest area from late afternoon into the late evening.

There is a chance for severe storms in New Mexico and a chance for isolated severe storms in the western communities of the South Plains. The primary threats will be large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall.

Storms will again be possible on Sunday in New Mexico and over the area from Midland north to Amarillo.

The threats will be the same and the storms are likely in the late afternoon and ending around or before midnight.

Your temperatures for the weekend will be mild at night and warm with plenty of humidity in the afternoon.

I expected afternoon temps in the 75-80 degree range both Saturday and Sunday for most of the area.

