Wolfforth Fire & EMS issues warning about man impersonating firefighter

Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.

They say Taylor is claiming to be associated with the Wolfforth and Houston Fire Departments.

They say he showed up at UMC claiming to be a “hose man” who had left some equipment at the hospital, tried to gain entry to the emergency room using some kind of ID, and tried to examine the records of a 13-year-old patient. Then he tried to gain access to Covenant Hospital on Saturday. None of these attempts were successful.

The warning says he’s loaded his pickup bed, a 2017 White Dodge, with backboards from UMC.

Wolfforth and Lubbock police are aware of the situation and say this is a long-term pattern for Taylor. If you see him or if you have any information relevant to this case, please contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Wolfforth Fire doesn’t know his intentions but they are reminding the public: This man is not associated with our service in anyway. A Wolfforth Fire & EMS employee will never ask for medical/personal information or medical supplies. Do not provide this information!

❗️⚠️ATTENTION⚠️❗️ This man is not associated with our service in anyway. A Wolfforth Fire & EMS employee will never ask...

Posted by Wolfforth Fire & EMS on Saturday, May 22, 2021

