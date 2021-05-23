1 dead following collision at FM 1294 & US 84 on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead following a collision on FM 1294 and US 84 on Saturday evening.

DPS tells us a driver in a Chevrolet Traverse SUV was heading westbound on FM 1294 at the crossover intersecting with US 84 when a driver in a Ford F-150 pickup approached the same intersection.

DPS says the SUV failed to yield right of way and pulled out onto US 84, colliding with the pickup.

The driver of the pickup died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to UMC, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The call came in around 7 p.m. and DPS is still on the scene. The southeast lanes were still closed at 10 p.m.

