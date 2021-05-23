Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to return to parts of the KCBD viewing area late Sunday. The main threats are large hail, strong wind, and flooding rain. Tornadoes are unlikely in today’s weather environment.

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible by late afternoon near the Texas-New Mexico state line. Activity is expected to increase this evening as it gradually shifts eastward toward the central South Plains. Storms may persist through late evening.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the northwestern KCBD viewing area with a slight risk of severe weather, and a marginal risk covers the rest of the western viewing area and much of the central viewing area. When we talk about the central viewing area it does include Lubbock.

The most likely types of severe weather are hail greater than an inch, wind gusts greater than 60 mph, and flooding rain greater than an inch. This does not mean that every thunderstorm will produce these weather types. Most locations will not experience severe weather or heavy rain. It is, however, a possibility.

As storms diminish late this evening they will be little more likely to produce high wind and heavy rain.

The grey overcast will kick off the work week. There may be areas of low visibility in patchy fog Monday morning. The day overall will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and again humid.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely in the viewing area Monday afternoon and evening (mainly evening). It will be the greatest chance of rain for the week. I expect at least a slight risk of severe weather.

Storm and rain chances will be lower Tuesday, and slim Wednesday into the weekend. There will be, however, that slim chance late each day.

