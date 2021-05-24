Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a collision on FM 1294 and US 84 on Saturday evening.
Littlefield man killed in collision on US 84 near Shallowater
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Source: KCBD Video
Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issues warning about man impersonating firefighter

Latest News

Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26.
2.7 million sign up for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery, governor says
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
White House ‘eager’ for GOP counteroffer on infrastructure
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26.
2.7 million signed up for Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
Severe weather threat tracker 05/24/2021
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely