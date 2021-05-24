Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a collision on FM 1294 and US 84 on Saturday evening.
Littlefield man killed in collision on US 84 near Shallowater
Source: KCBD Video
Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issues warning about man impersonating firefighter
Source: KCBD Graphic
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle Friday night

Latest News

A California center for people with Down syndrome was vandalized about a week after it opened.
Center for people with Down syndrome vandalized
Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.
Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers...
NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall
Military Moves