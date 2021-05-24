Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Vehicle fire spreads, damages home in South Lubbock County

Crews work to put out a fire in the 3700 block of 154th Street
Crews work to put out a fire in the 3700 block of 154th Street(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters put out a fire in South Lubbock County that started after 9:30 a.m.

The fire was in the 3700 block of 154th Street, between Indiana Ave. and Quaker Ave.

Fire officials tell KCBD it started as a vehicle fire and spread to the home.

One person was at home during the fire but was able to get out safely.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a collision on FM 1294 and US 84 on Saturday evening.
Littlefield man killed in collision on US 84 near Shallowater
Source: KCBD Video
Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issues warning about man impersonating firefighter
Source: KCBD Graphic
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle Friday night

Latest News

University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
UMC closes on Outpatient Therapy & Rehab Center
KCBD News at Noon
KCBD News at Noon
LPD identifies one male fatally shot in northwest Lubbock Monday
Lubbock Police seek information in fatal shooting of Willard Justice Jr.
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect accused of attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old