Vehicle fire spreads, damages home in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters put out a fire in South Lubbock County that started after 9:30 a.m.

The fire was in the 3700 block of 154th Street, between Indiana Ave. and Quaker Ave.

Fire officials tell KCBD it started as a vehicle fire and spread to the home.

One person was at home during the fire but was able to get out safely.

No other information was available.

