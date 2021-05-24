Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Constitutional Carry heads to Senate, Charter Review Committee hosts another public hearing, new questions rise on COVID origin
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Daybreak Today,

A 30-year-old man died Saturday night after a crash near Shallowater.

What will the weather be like today?

The public is invited to make comments about possible changes to the Lubbock city charter.

Texas’ Constitutional Carry bill is headed to the Senate.

In northern Italy, 14 people died during a cable car crash.

A Wall Street Journal report is raising more questions on the origin of COVID-19.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

