Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

A 30-year-old man died Saturday night after a crash near Shallowater.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety say the driver of an SUV pulled out in front of a pickup.

That killed Bryson McCarty of Littlefield. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

The public is invited to make comments about possible changes to the Lubbock city charter.

The Charter Review Committee will have a meeting at Citizens Tower at 1 p.m.

Those interested in emailing comments are asked to do so by 9 a.m.

Texas’ Constitutional Carry bill is headed to the Senate.

Amendments were passed in a compromise by the House overnight.

The bill will need the Senate’s approval before heading to Gov. Greg Abbots desk.

In northern Italy, 14 people died during a cable car crash.

A cable broke as the car made its way up a mountain.

A 5-year-old boy was the only survivor.

A Wall Street Journal report is raising more questions on the origin of COVID-19.

The article says several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill, in November of 2019.

There is no word on if they actually had the disease.

