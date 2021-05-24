Extra Innings Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The eighth Extra Innings Team of the Week is the Shallowater Mustangs.
In their recent matchups with Denver City, Shallowater beat Denver City 8-6 in both game one and two to sweep the series and advance in the playoffs.
The win pushed Shallowater to an (31-5) overall record on the season.
Next week, Shallowater will travel to Midland to take on Jim Ned for two games with a third if necessary, beginning on Thursday May 27 at 7 p.m.
