Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely

By John Robison
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and late night over the South Plains.

UPDATE 4 P.M.: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 20 counties across the South Plains until 11 p.m., Monday evening.

Severe weather threat tracker 05/24/2021
Severe weather threat tracker 05/24/2021(KCBD)

Primary threats will be large hail, over 1 inch in diameter, winds of 60-70+ mph and very heavy rainfall with frequent lightning.

Storms will develop in New Mexico and move east to southeast from late afternoon and continue in eastern areas after midnight.

Storms could impact Lubbock anytime from 7 – 9 p.m.

Storm chances will remain in place through the week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a collision on FM 1294 and US 84 on Saturday evening.
Littlefield man killed in collision on US 84 near Shallowater
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Source: KCBD Video
Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issues warning about man impersonating firefighter

Latest News

KCBD - Weather, May 24
Severe storms late today on the South Plains
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, May 23
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 24
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., May 24
Source: KCBD Video
Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday