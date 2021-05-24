First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and late night over the South Plains.

UPDATE 4 P.M.: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 20 counties across the South Plains until 11 p.m., Monday evening.

Severe weather threat tracker 05/24/2021 (KCBD)

Primary threats will be large hail, over 1 inch in diameter, winds of 60-70+ mph and very heavy rainfall with frequent lightning.

Storms will develop in New Mexico and move east to southeast from late afternoon and continue in eastern areas after midnight.

Storms could impact Lubbock anytime from 7 – 9 p.m.

Storm chances will remain in place through the week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.