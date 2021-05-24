Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Legend

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Legend, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three year old pit bull boxer mix who has been at the shelter for almost three months.

Staff say he is very sweet but should be the only dog in the home initially. Legend does not like to share love and attention. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Monday, May 24, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brenda.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a collision on FM 1294 and US 84 on Saturday evening.
Littlefield man killed in collision on US 84 near Shallowater
Source: KCBD Video
Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issues warning about man impersonating firefighter
Source: KCBD Graphic
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle Friday night
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found safe
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
KCBD - Weather, May 24
Severe storms late today on the South Plains