KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Legend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Legend, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three year old pit bull boxer mix who has been at the shelter for almost three months.

Staff say he is very sweet but should be the only dog in the home initially. Legend does not like to share love and attention. He is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Monday, May 24, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

