Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old after the mother stuck the child with her vehicle while backing out of the driveway Sunday afternoon.

At 1:50 p.m. deputies were called to Covenant Children’s Hospital after the child was brought to the Emergency Room with serious injuries.

Investigators determined the mother was leaving her home in the 1700 block of FM 179 when she struck the child while backing out of the driveway.

The 1-year-old was taken to the ER by private vehicle where they later died.

The sheriff’s office will continue its investigation.

