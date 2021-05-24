Lubbock Police seek information in fatal shooting of Willard Justice Jr.

Local Listings
LPD identifies one male fatally shot in northwest Lubbock Monday
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation of a deadly shooting that happened just before midnight on May 9 in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue.

Individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Investigator Jason Johnson at (806) 549-8023. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Lubbock Police originally received a shots a shots fired call on May 9. When they arrived, officers found several homes with gunshot damage. During the initial investigation, three homes were found to have damage.

On May 10, Lubbock Police received a call for a check welfare for an additional residence not originally identified as involved in the shots fired call from the night before in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. When police arrived, they found 69-year-old Willard Justice Jr. deceased in the residence.

Leo Contreras, 20, of Lubbock is considered a person of interest in the deadly shooting of...
Leo Contreras, 20, of Lubbock is considered a person of interest in the deadly shooting of Willard Justice Jr. on May 9, 2021.(Lubbock County Detention Center)

Lubbock Police then identified 20-year-old Leo Contreras as a person of interest in the shooting.

At 2:24 p.m. May 11, Texas Anti-Gang Center officers attempted to stop Contreras for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Avenue G. Contreras lead officers on a chase which ended in Contreras crashing in the 400 block of 38th Street. Following the pursuit, officers were able to get a warrant for Contreras for evading in a vehicle.

At 6:50 p.m. May 11, Lubbock Police attempted to serve the warrant in the 500 block of 53rd Street, but the residence was unoccupied.

On May 14, Contreras turned himself in to the Irving Police Department.

He was brought back to the Lubbock County Detention Center on May 18, 2021 where he is being held on a $150,000 bond for the charge of evading in a vehicle.

Contreras is considered a person of interest in this case, but Lubbock Police Investigators believe there are additional suspects.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

