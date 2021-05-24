Police release sketch of suspect accused of attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has released a sketch after an attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on May 4.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of I-27 just before 10:00 p.m. Investigators determined the victim was jogging in the area when the suspect approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold.

Police report after a physical altercation, the victim was able to fight the suspect off and escape. Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes between 30 and 40 years-of-age. He is believed to be between 5′8 and 5′11, with a scruffy beard and acne scarring on his face.

He was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 806-775-2788.

