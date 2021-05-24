Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police release sketch of suspect accused of attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in an attempted kidnapping.(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has released a sketch after an attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on May 4.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of I-27 just before 10:00 p.m. Investigators determined the victim was jogging in the area when the suspect approached her from behind and placed her in a chokehold.

Police report after a physical altercation, the victim was able to fight the suspect off and escape. Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes between 30 and 40 years-of-age. He is believed to be between 5′8 and 5′11, with a scruffy beard and acne scarring on his face.

He was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 806-775-2788.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a collision on FM 1294 and US 84 on Saturday evening.
Littlefield man killed in collision on US 84 near Shallowater
Source: KCBD Video
Severe outlook for Sunday and Monday
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issued a warning about a man named Jesse “JD” Taylor on Saturday.
Wolfforth Fire & EMS issues warning about man impersonating firefighter
Source: KCBD Graphic
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle Friday night

Latest News

University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
UMC closes on Outpatient Therapy & Rehab Center
LPD identifies one male fatally shot in northwest Lubbock Monday
Lubbock Police seek information in fatal shooting of Willard Justice Jr.
Crews work to put out a fire in the 3700 block of 154th Street
Vehicle fire spreads, damages home in South Lubbock County
KCBD - Weather, May 24
Severe storms late today on the South Plains