AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a mother and her child were found after a missing persons alert this morning.

The woman was identified as Lorena Michelle Reyes, a 22-year-old Hispanic female, and her three-year-old son Alejandro Alvarado.

APD said the family had tried to reach Reyes, but her phone has been turned off for several hours.

****UPDATE***** Lorena and her son have been located! Thank you, Amarillo for all your help. ————— If you have any... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, May 24, 2021

