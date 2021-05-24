Severe storms late today on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today remains on track to be the most active of the past few days and the remainder of the week. Some storms late today are likely to produce severe weather. Here’s our outlook.

After a cloudy and humid morning, a partly sunny, breezy, and humid afternoon. Highs in the KCBD viewing area will range from near 80 to the mid-80s.

Thunderstorms are likely late today. We anticipate storms out west near the state line late this afternoon. Likely after 4 PM. Activity will increase in coverage and intensity as it moves east this evening.

The most likely time for the storms in and near Lubbock and Plainview is roughly from about 8 to 10 PM.

Some of the storms may produce severe weather. The main threats, once again, will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible.

Storm and rain chances will be lower Tuesday, and slim Wednesday into the weekend. There will be, however, that slim to slight chance late each day.

