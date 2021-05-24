Local Listings
SWAT, Sheriff’s Office called to home north of Shallowater after reports of stabbing

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater...
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater after reports of a stabbing.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 8100 block of County Road 5850 around 4 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. The area is north of Shallowater.

The SWAT unit has been called to the scene. Officials report there may be a suspect barricaded in a home.

One person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

LSO officials issued the following release Monday evening:

(Lubbock, TX) – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responds to a stabbing at 8130 and CR 5850.

At Approximately 3:40; today May 24, deputies responded to a call for service of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located one male with multiple stab wounds. EMS arrived on scene, transported the male victim to a near by hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said the suspect was at nearby residence. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team responded to the scene to immediately begin searching for the suspect.

The suspect 47-year-old Chet Crawford was located and taken into custody without incident. Crawford was transported to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. Once cleared he will be transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center for two active warrants of Assault Domestic Violence.

Currently, we do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is on-going.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information.

