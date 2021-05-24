Texas Tech reaches lifetime contract agreement with Tim Tadlock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has reached an agreement with Tim Tadlock for a lifetime contract.

Tim Tadlock is the current head baseball coach for Texas Tech.

Tadlock has been with the university since 2013.

Texas Tech will face the Baylor Bears on Wednesday to begin the Big 12 tournament.

A Red Raider true to the core! Excited to share @TimTadlockTTU has agreed to a lifetime contract to remain the head coach of @TTU_Baseball! pic.twitter.com/132m1brgQT — Kirby Hocutt (@kirbyhocutt) May 24, 2021

