Texas Tech reaches lifetime contract agreement with Tim Tadlock

Tim Tadlock has agreed to a lifetime contract with Texas Tech.
By Harrison Roberts
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has reached an agreement with Tim Tadlock for a lifetime contract.

Tim Tadlock is the current head baseball coach for Texas Tech.

Tadlock has been with the university since 2013.

Texas Tech will face the Baylor Bears on Wednesday to begin the Big 12 tournament.

