UMC closes on Outpatient Therapy & Rehab Center

University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that has the capacity to treat patients with COVID-19.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, May 24, 2021, UMC Health System finalized the purchase of Zach’s Club gym, located at 7105 Kewanee.

UMC Team Rehab partnered with this Zach’s Club location in December 2012—almost 9 years ago—to provide outpatient physical therapy services to the surrounding community. Earlier this year, when Zach’s Club approached the health system with an option to purchase the facility, UMC saw the opportunity to expand services and access to the people of Lubbock county.

“UMC Health System is excited to expand our outpatient services through this comprehensive therapy center, which will provide patients with integrated care based on their individual needs,” said John Lowe, PT, MBA, FACHE, Vice President of Support Services at UMC. “The center will allow UMC Team Rehab to continue to provide quality rehabilitation services for Lubbock and the South Plains.”

The center will continue to provide outpatient physical therapy but will now also provide occupational and speech therapy services for adults and now children, as well! Additionally, the UMC Activities Center, a center that provides fitness classes and activities that support your quest for a healthy lifestyle, will be re-locating to this facility in October 2021.

The current Team Rehab clinic at this location will remain open and fully functioning as we prepare for additional services to be added.

About UMC Team Rehab:

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at UMC Health System is a multi-disciplinary team of athletic trainers, exercise specialists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech and language pathologists, and physical therapy assistants providing in-patient and out-patient services throughout the Lubbock area. We give every person our best, so they can live life to the fullest. We strive for excellence in: clinical skills, leadership, mentorship, fiscal responsibility and functional improvement.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is comprised of over 4,600 team members who have made our organization “One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas®” by Texas Monthly. Together with medical staff, volunteers, and leadership, we share a strong commitment to our patients—Our Passion is You! Why choose UMC? Because we are teaching the leaders of tomorrow while offering a culture of service today.

