Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Army Reserve reprimands 12 soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded a dozen soldiers as part of a monthslong investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Department of Defense started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that 416th commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

The Army Reserve’s deputy commanding general, Greg Mosser, announced the disciplinary steps Monday but declined to name the soldiers or elaborate on their violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater...
SWAT, Sheriff’s Office called to home north of Shallowater after reports of stabbing
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

Police directing traffic at major intersections after lights out
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Eula Polk of Mississippi celebrated her 109th birthday.
Community celebrates woman who turns 109
Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler present a check to Literacy Lubbock, the charity chosen by...
One Class at a Time: Whiteside Elementary teacher, Literacy Lubbock awarded $500