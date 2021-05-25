Chance Copeland sentenced to life in prison for murder of Cassie Oden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After being found guilty last week of murder for the shooting death of 37-year-old Cassie Oden in 2019, a jury sentenced Chance Lee Copeland to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A jury took 20 minutes to find him guilty last week of killing 37-year-old Cassie Oden on June 3, 2019.

Oden was killed after being shot in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 11:55 p.m.

According to the arrest warrant for Copeland, Oden was in the parking lot of the LOL’s Gameroom in a Jeep with 24-year-old Preston Beadman, another female and another male when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them.

A statement from a witness says a female got out of the Jeep and into the Cadillac. Copeland pointed a gun at her and asked about “the dope.” The girl said she thought she was there to get some money, but Copeland told her to call someone else. She got out of the Cadillac to get her phone from the Jeep, and he told everyone to get out of the Cadillac.

The surveillance video from the game room shows the white Cadillac pull up beside the red Jeep. A female got out of the Jeep briefly and gets back inside when a black male walked to the passenger side of the Jeep. A white male, suspected of being Copeland, walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle. The Jeep began to leave and the white male pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting at the Jeep as it moves away from him. The Jeep “lightly hit” one of the male subjects as it pulls away.

The warrant says the two men who were in the Jeep ran from the scene.

The female drove to a residence and reported Oden had been shot, was bleeding and unresponsive. The warrant says she was pronounced dead in the vehicle.

Beadman was also shot, but taken to a hospital via private vehicle and suffered moderate injuries.

Detectives with LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were able to eye Copeland as the suspect in Oden’s death and arrested him around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Stonehallow Apartments in the 1500 block of East Cornell Street.

In a separate case, Chance Copeland has been charged with beating and stabbing a kidnapping victim. On Feb. 6, 2018. the victim was found at a 7-11 at 34th and Memphis. He told police he ran for his life to the convenience store from his home in the 3400 block of Nashville.

The victim told police he was punched multiple times, hit with a lamp and stabbed in the fo

