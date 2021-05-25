Local Listings
Community celebrates woman who turns 109

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - The community came together to celebrate one Mississippi woman as she marked more than 100 years of life.

“I’m one of those people who loves people. God loves me and I sure do love him, he wouldn’t keep me in that long if he didn’t,” said Eula V. Polk, who turned 109 years old.

First lady Elee Reeves presented a special certificate to her yesterday.

“She is amazing, and I’ve been very blessed today to be out here with her and get to meet her and celebrate this happy, happy birthday,” said Reeves.

Polk was nominated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services along with the Hinds County Human Resource Agency.

Her secret? “Guess I live right, and God lefts you live.”

