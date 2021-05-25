Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock’s crime problem

Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock's crime problem
Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock's crime problem
By Dan Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The phrase “To Protect and Serve” has never been more significant than in today’s society. The job of a police officer carries more risk than ever. Cities are struggling to recruit officers and Lubbock has an unprecedented and unique challenge.

Violent crime has doubled in recent years and reached historic levels in Lubbock. 2020 brought more homicides in a single year than any other year in more than three decades.

Lubbock now has the distinction of having one of the highest crime rates, not just in the state, but in the entire country.

How bad is it?

The pictures say it all. Little League baseball players are being told to get on the ground because someone is firing a gun nearby. Parents report this has happened three times at the same field.

Caption

Where is the police presence? Where is the “community policing?”

There is something fundamentally wrong with our system when a council person gets better protection at a private event in Abilene than our children do in Lubbock’s public parks.

Where is the police leadership?

Consider This:

What we have is an understaffed force being asked to do more in a community that is more violent than ever. Something has got to change. It appears to be a classic case of doing the same thing and expecting different results. I don’t have the answer, but it is someone’s job to come up with one. Maybe it starts with pay raises, as I’m told Lubbock officers make 14 percent less than comparable cities - or a change in leadership.

Whatever needs to happen, needs to start happening now. A community’s basic need is to be safe and feel safe. I’ve not heard one idea out of our elected officials to address the city’s biggest problem.

Lubbock should never be at the top of any violent crime list, period!

To our city manager, mayor and city council, it is time to take control of crime in Lubbock, Texas.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404

‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater...
SWAT, Sheriff’s Office called to home north of Shallowater after reports of stabbing
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

Consider This: The Governor Showed Real Leadership
Consider This: The Governor Showed Real Leadership
Consider This: The Governor Showed Real Leadership
Consider This: The Governor Showed Real Leadership
Consider This: Deception Alert
Consider This: Government Is The Problem, Not The Solution
Consider This: Government Is The Problem, Not The Solution
Consider This: Government Is The Problem, Not The Solution