Consider This: Time to take control of Lubbock’s crime problem

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The phrase “To Protect and Serve” has never been more significant than in today’s society. The job of a police officer carries more risk than ever. Cities are struggling to recruit officers and Lubbock has an unprecedented and unique challenge.

Violent crime has doubled in recent years and reached historic levels in Lubbock. 2020 brought more homicides in a single year than any other year in more than three decades.

Lubbock now has the distinction of having one of the highest crime rates, not just in the state, but in the entire country.

How bad is it?

The pictures say it all. Little League baseball players are being told to get on the ground because someone is firing a gun nearby. Parents report this has happened three times at the same field.

Autoplay Caption

Where is the police presence? Where is the “community policing?”

There is something fundamentally wrong with our system when a council person gets better protection at a private event in Abilene than our children do in Lubbock’s public parks.

Where is the police leadership?

Consider This:

What we have is an understaffed force being asked to do more in a community that is more violent than ever. Something has got to change. It appears to be a classic case of doing the same thing and expecting different results. I don’t have the answer, but it is someone’s job to come up with one. Maybe it starts with pay raises, as I’m told Lubbock officers make 14 percent less than comparable cities - or a change in leadership.

Whatever needs to happen, needs to start happening now. A community’s basic need is to be safe and feel safe. I’ve not heard one idea out of our elected officials to address the city’s biggest problem.

Lubbock should never be at the top of any violent crime list, period!

To our city manager, mayor and city council, it is time to take control of crime in Lubbock, Texas.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404

‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.