Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

The Texas Senate passed the Constitutional Carry bill, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

The law will allow Texans 21-and-older to carry a handgun without a license.

It also enhances penalties for convicted felons found with a gun.

Read those details from The Texas Tribune: Texans could carry handguns without a permit under bill headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk

What will the weather be like today?

Lubbock police released a sketch of a man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl near 50th Street and Interstate 27.

Investigators say the man is in his 30s, has a scruffy beard and acne scars on his face.

Those who know anything are asked to call the department at 806-741-1000.

Get those details here: Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning is in effect for the eastern part of the county.

This is in the Buffalo Springs Lake - Ransom Canyon areas.

Rain overnight also had LPD respond to 12 stranded motorist.

Today marks the 1-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

He died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A day of events is scheduled in Floyd’s honor, which includes a candlelight vigil.

Read more from The Associated Press here: ‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death

President Biden will meet with Russia’s President next month in Geneva, Switzerland.

The president will already be in Europe for several summits.

The two are expected to discuss cyberattacks, violence in Ukraine and climate change.

