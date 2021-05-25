Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Rain floods parts of Lubbock, permit-less carry closer to Abbott’s desk, 1-year since George Floyd’s death
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

The Texas Senate passed the Constitutional Carry bill, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

What will the weather be like today?

Lubbock police released a sketch of a man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl near 50th Street and Interstate 27.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning is in effect for the eastern part of the county.

  • This is in the Buffalo Springs Lake - Ransom Canyon areas.
  • Rain overnight also had LPD respond to 12 stranded motorist.

Today marks the 1-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

President Biden will meet with Russia’s President next month in Geneva, Switzerland.

  • The president will already be in Europe for several summits.
  • The two are expected to discuss cyberattacks, violence in Ukraine and climate change.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater...
SWAT, Sheriff’s Office called to home north of Shallowater after reports of stabbing
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

Workers with the Texas Department of Transportation work to clear a road after heavy rain on...
Flood warnings remain after Monday-night rain
KCBD - Weather, May 24
Severe storms late today on the South Plains
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Meet Legend KCBD's Pet of the Day
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Legend