Docks and shores disappearing as water levels rise at Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buffalo Springs Lake officials have issued a warning to people bringing boats to the lake.

The recent storms have raised the water level at Buffalo Springs Lake immensely. The docks at the lake are under water and shore lines are slowly disappearing according to a recent Facebook post from Buffalo Springs Lake.

People bringing boats to the lake are urged to use extreme caution.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.