First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm watch issued until 11 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the South Plains until 11 pm. The watch covers all of the region, except for counties along the Texas/New Mexico state line.

The region from Friona south to Muleshoe and extending down to Seminole is not in the watch. However, from Dimmitt south to Lamesa and eastward is in the watch, including Lubbock and Plainview.

The threats are once again large hail, high winds, heavy rainfall and possible limited tornado development. The tornado potential is slightly higher from Post and east to southeast along the caprock.

Due to recent heavy rain additional heavy rain will continue the threat for flooding of low lying areas and regions that normally have flood issues.

Tomorrow brings a potential for more storms, some severe for the region.

It looks like the chances of storms will continue into the Memorial Weekend and Memorial Day.

