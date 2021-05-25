Local Listings
Flood warnings remain after Monday-night rain

Workers with the Texas Department of Transportation work to clear a road after heavy rain on May 24.(Geoff Sisemore, KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flooding in some low-lying areas remains an issue throughout Lubbock County.

The National Weather Services has issued a flood warning for most of eastern and central Lubbock County. This mainly in areas near Buffalo Springs Lake and Ransom Canyon.

Monday night, heavy downpours caused flooding throughout Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s dispatch service says part of North Loop 289 and Interstate 27 were shut down for a short while Monday.

Police were dispatched to 12 calls to help stranded motorist.

The NWS flood warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. today.

Throughout the rest of today, the threat of some storms remain. Though it is not as severe as it was Monday night.

Get the latest in weather here: www.kcbd.com/weather/

