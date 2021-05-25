Isolated severe storms late Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms are expected late this afternoon and evening. Some are expected to become severe. Activity, however, is not expected to be as widespread as last night.

The heavy rain yesterday resulted in localized flooding. While not as widespread today’s rain likely will do the same. Watch for potential flooding. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. More than half of all flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 3 PM CDT for east-central Lubbock County. Runoff from the heavy rain has resulted in a surge of water flowing down the Double Mountain Fork of the Brazos River west of Buffalo Springs Lake. Flooding is possible in that area.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning have accompanied thunderstorms in the early morning hours over the southeastern viewing area. These storms and showers should be east of the KCBD area by sunrise.

As noted, storms are expected late today. While the activity will not be as widespread there is a slight risk of severe weather. Like yesterday, the main threats are hail, wind, and flooding rain.

