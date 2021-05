LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to flooding from Monday night’s severe weather, Joyland Amusement Park will be closed until June 5.

The park was flooded by three feet of rainwater and mud. Crews are working to clean up the mess.

Joyland plans to reopen Saturday, June 5.

JOYLAND CLOSED UNTIL JUNE 5, 2021. If you know Joyland very well, this is A LOT of water. On the evening of May 24,... Posted by Joyland Amusement Park on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

