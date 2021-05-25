KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dana

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old Shepherd Labrador mix who has been at the shelter nearly a month.

Staff say she is very sweet and lovable. Dana is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Tuesday, May 25, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

