KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dana

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dana, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old Shepherd Labrador mix who has been at the shelter nearly a month.

Staff say she is very sweet and lovable. Dana is up to date on all of her shots, is spayed and has a microchip.

Her adoption fees for Tuesday, May 25, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Legend.

