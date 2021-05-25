Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports road closures due to high water

With the recent rains Lubbock County is experiencing some flooding in county roads.
With the recent rains Lubbock County is experiencing some flooding in county roads.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are reports of some roadways in Lubbock County that are closed and/or flooded due to the recent rains.

Here is a list of roads experiencing high water, or closures from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

  • E. FM 40 & PR 2805 (TxDot on scene)
  • E. FM 40 & 3100
  • E.FM 40 & 3300
  • E. CR 6100 E. of N. FM 2641
  • N. CR 2800 Between E. 62/82 to Municipal Drive (Barricades in place).

Officials with LSO posted on social media: When water rushes over a road it can hide, dips, debris and roads that have been washed away entirely. Do not attempt to drive across flooded roads. It doesn’t take much water to flood car exhaust and leave you immobile. Driving through roads with standing water should always be avoided. Use extra caution if roads are wet.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater...
SWAT, Sheriff’s Office called to home north of Shallowater after reports of stabbing
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

Ruidoso live horsing racing begins Memorial Day weekend.
Ruidoso live horse racing starts Memorial Day weekend
12 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
Jesse Dedmon Taylor, 51, of Wolfforth was arrested and charged with impersonating a public...
Wolfforth man arrested, charged with impersonating a public servant
Buffalo Springs Lake rising water level
Docks and shores disappearing as water levels rise at Buffalo Springs Lake