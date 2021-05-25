Lubbock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports road closures due to high water

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are reports of some roadways in Lubbock County that are closed and/or flooded due to the recent rains.

Here is a list of roads experiencing high water, or closures from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

E. FM 40 & PR 2805 (TxDot on scene)

E. FM 40 & 3100

E.FM 40 & 3300

E. CR 6100 E. of N. FM 2641

N. CR 2800 Between E. 62/82 to Municipal Drive (Barricades in place).

Officials with LSO posted on social media: When water rushes over a road it can hide, dips, debris and roads that have been washed away entirely. Do not attempt to drive across flooded roads. It doesn’t take much water to flood car exhaust and leave you immobile. Driving through roads with standing water should always be avoided. Use extra caution if roads are wet.

