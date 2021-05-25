Man indicted accused of continued sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man accused of continued sexual assault of a child in 2018.

James Lee Bates, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from on or about March 1, 2018 through June 22, 2018, according to court documents.

Bates has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since April 30, 2019. He’s held on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

