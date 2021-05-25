Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man indicted accused of continued sexual assault of a child

James Lee Bates, 36
James Lee Bates, 36(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man accused of continued sexual assault of a child in 2018.

James Lee Bates, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from on or about March 1, 2018 through June 22, 2018, according to court documents.

Bates has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since April 30, 2019. He’s held on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
Lubbock County Sheriffs investigating death of 1-year-old struck by a vehicle
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called to a home north of Shallowater...
SWAT, Sheriff’s Office called to home north of Shallowater after reports of stabbing
Lorena Michelle Reyes and her son
Missing Amarillo woman, child found
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in...
Police release sketch of suspect in attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old

Latest News

Around 2am on 5-25-21, LFR Engine 1 was blocking traffic on I-27 where N Loop 289 passes over.
One arrested after car crashes into firetruck responding to stalled vehicle
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Woman charged with capital murder after 3-year-old found dead in Snyder apartment
Traffic Alert
Overturned travel trailer blocks Hwy. 84 in Southeast Lubbock County
Chance Copeland is on trial for the 2019 murder of Cassie Oden.
Chance Copeland sentenced to life in prison for murder of Cassie Oden